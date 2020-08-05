WELCOME, LITTLE PRINCE: Hong Kong celebrity couple Kevin Cheng and Grace Chan are parents again.

The pair made the announcement on their respective social media accounts on Monday and posted a photo of their family of four.

Cheng, 50, and Chan, 29, married in August 2018 and their first child, son Rafael, was born in February last year.

In a short post, Cheng wrote in Chinese: "Little brother is here. Mother and child are well. Thanks."

The Ghetto Justice (2011) actor posted a photo of him kissing the baby and another photo of him carrying the child, with Chan looking on.

The former Miss Hong Kong winner wrote in Chinese on Weibo: "1 + 1 = 4. We come together because of love. Welcome, little prince."

She wrote a lengthier post in English on Instagram: "It's true what they say: Life is full of surprises.

"A big welcome to our little baby boy Yannick into the world. Even though you arrived a bit earlier than expected, our family is incredibly happy to see you sooner."

She continued: "And speaking of being happy: Rafa seems to be getting along well with his baby brother too. We can't wait to see them grow up together - supporting and loving each other along the way."

She also posted a photo of herself kissing the baby.

Chan announced in May that she was expecting a second child and she revealed that it was a boy during a baby shower last month.

The actress told the Hong Kong media that Yannick was born on July 27 and that she is on confinement at home.