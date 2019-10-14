PSST, VIVIAN CHOW IS...: Will she return to the stage to sing her popular duet Rumour?

Fans of Hong Kong singer-actress Vivian Chow are wondering if she will be making an appearance at singer Bob Cheung's concert tomorrow after a photo of them was posted on Instagram, each holding a microphone.

Cheung, 39, hinted that Chow, 51, could be performing with him: "I finally have the opportunity to sing with her. I will do my best."

Cheung is one of four artists behind a parody of Taiwanese boyband F4's hit song, Meteor Rain, sung with the lyrics of the theme song of TVB serial Life On The Line (2018).The others are actors Joey Law, Arnold Kwok and Matthew Ho.

Chow, a 1990s pop icon known for her girlish looks and squeaky-clean image, became less active in show business and married writer Joe Nieh in 2009. But in the last five years or so, she has appeared in films like Cafe. Waiting. Love (2014) and shows including Chinese reality singing show Mask Singer (Season 3) in October last year.