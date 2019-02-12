DATING?: Hong Kong actress Natalie Tong, who was last year linked romantically to education consultant Samuel Chan, may have let the cat out of the bag that they are dating after they posted on Instagram photos of themselves with the same background. Tong, 37, and Chan, 30, were spotted last year behaving like a couple, but she claimed then that "it was really just a dinner with friends".

She recently uploaded photos of herself on Instagram, with the caption, "enjoying the sun and tranquillity" on the first day of Chinese New Year. Chan, known as the "Wang Leehom of the education sector" due to his resemblance to the singer-songwriter, posted photos of himself with the same background, with the caption: "Wish everyone a healthy Chinese New Year of the Pig!" Both of them used the hashtag #hike.