Not a class act: Hallmark channel drops Lori Loughlin amid college-admission scandal

NEW YORK (dpa) - Hallmark has severed ties with actress Lori Loughlin after she was arrested for her alleged participation in an elaborate scheme aimed at getting students into elite colleges.

"We are saddened by the recent news surrounding the college admissions allegations," the company said in a statement to the Los Angeles Times on Thursday (March 14).

"We are no longer working with Lori Loughlin and have stopped development of all productions that air on the Crown Media Family Network channels involving Loughlin, including Garage Sale Mysteries."

Loughlin, of Full House fame, has been a longtime regular on the media company's programming.

She has starred in a number of the Hallmark Channel's original romantic holiday movies, including 2018's Homegrown Christmas, 2016's Every Christmas Has A Story and 2015's Northpole: Open For Christmas.

She is part of the original cast of the Hallmark Channel series When Calls The Heart, which debuted in 2014 and is now airing its sixth season.

Loughlin also leads the Hallmark Movies and Mysteries channel's TV movie series Garage Sale Mystery, which is in production. Since 2014, she has played Jennifer Shannon, an antique-store owner who solves crimes.

When she was arraigned on Wednesday (March 13) in court in Los Angeles, she had to surrender her passport but was allowed to travel to Canada for work scheduled through July.

The next four instalments of Garage Sale Mystery would have been among those gigs.

Loughlin is out on bail.

According to court records, she participated in a scheme with William Rick Singer, owner of a college admissions company.

Singer, who pleaded guilty on multiple charges related to the scheme, was paid by wealthy parents to help their children cheat on college-entrance exams and falsify students' athletic records to score admission into elite schools, including Stanford, Yale and Georgetown.