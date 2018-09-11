Nicki Minaj denies insulting Cardi B's daughter, says earlier fight linked to it was 'humiliating'

United States rapper Nicki Minaj has refuted suggestions that she insulted fellow rapper Cardi B's daughter.

Cardi B implied earlier, without naming anyone, that comments about her daughter had led her to get into a scuffle with Minaj last Friday night.

The altercation, which took place at a New York Fashion Week party, was caught on tape.

Magazine Vanity Fair reported on Monday (Sept 10) that Minaj had made her latest comments about the issue during an interview with Beats 1's Queen Radio on Apple Music.

Minaj said that the pair's skirmish last week had been "something so mortifying and so humiliating to go through in front of a bunch (of) upper-echelon people who have their life together".

"The way they passed by, looking at this disgusting commotion - I was mortified," she said. "I was in a Gaultier gown off the motherf****** runway, and I could not believe how humiliat(ing) it all felt, (how) we made ourselves look."

The incident happened at a bash hosted by fashion magazine Harper's Bazaar. Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, lunged towards Minaj, 35, but was stopped and held back by security.

The 25-year-old rapper was heard yelling loudly and asking Minaj to come to her and was seen throwing a shoe at Minaj.

In an expletive-laden note on Instagram shortly after the incident, Cardi B wrote that the reason for her outburst was because of comments made about her ability to be a good mother to her daughter. She did not name who made those comments.

Cardi B gave birth to her first child, a baby girl, in July.

But Minaj said in her radio interview, referring to herself in third person: "I just want people to know that Onika Tanya Maraj (Minaj's real name) has never, will never...speak ill on anyone's child. I am not a clown. That's clown s***.

"The world gave you a blessing, of a beautiful bundle of joy, and the only thing on your mind after you gave birth was to attack people."

Minaj, who had not made any comments about the altercation immediately after it took place, said that she had not felt the need to defend herself that night.

However, she suggested that Cardi B posted about the incident because she felt embarrassed.

Minaj added that Cardi B "built her career off sympathy and payola". Payola refers to the frowned-upon practice in the music industry of paying a DJ to promote one's music.

The pair have had a complicated relationship following the success of Cardi B's rap track Bodak Yellow, released in 2017. Comparisons were often made between the two female rappers and rumours were rife that Minaj took digs at Cardi B through song lyrics.

Referring to Cardi B during her radio interview, Minaj said: "Do you know what it is to sit in your room for hours and days at a time writing raps? You came into my f****** culture! I never had a DJ to play my f****** songs.

"This is about, get this woman some f****** help. This woman is at the best stage of her career and she's throwing bottles? Who the f*** is gonna give her an intervention?"