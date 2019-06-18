NCT 127 to perform here

K-pop group NCT 127 will perform at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on July 20, in a show that is part of their debut global tour, Neo City.

The Seoul-based sub-group of all-male act NCT, or Neo Culture Technology, are known for hits such as Cherry Bomb (2017) and Regular (2018).

BOOK IT /NCT 127 WORLD TOUR NEO CITY: SINGAPORE - THE ORIGIN

WHERE: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk WHEN: July 20, 5pm ADMISSION: $168 to $288. Pre-sale tickets for Singtel customers start at 10am on Saturday; and general ticket sales start at noon on Sunday via www.sportshub.com.sg

The 127 in their name is a nod to Seoul's longitudinal coordinate.

They released their debut EP, NCT #127, in 2016, and their most recent and fourth EP, We Are Superhuman, this year.

Both went to No. 1 on the South Korean charts.

We Are Superhuman also peaked at No. 11 on Billboard's main United States album chart and topped its world, digital and independent album charts.

It also topped the iTunes album charts in 23 countries, including the US, Japan and Singapore.