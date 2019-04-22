'Nasty remarks' force singer Pink to stop sharing family photos online

NEW YORK - When Pink recently posted a photo of two-year-old son Jameson who was not wearing a diaper, sharp-eyed netizens noted he was circumcised.

They lashed out at the singer, wondering why she opted for such a medical procedure, given the debate about the issue.

The American Academy of Paediatrics says the benefits of the procedure outweigh the risks, but does not recommend it to all males.

Hurt by the "nasty remarks", Pink told talk show host Ellen DeGeneres: "I just won't share them (photos of her family) anymore. I won't do it."

The photo, which also featured her seven-year-old daughter Willow, was described as an objectionable example of "sharenting" - parents who showcase online the lives of their children but without their approval.

On the backlash over why her son did not wear diapers, Pink said: "We live on a farm. My kids are naked. It's what happens. I'm naked sometimes."

But the singer was in a better mood when DeGeneres asked about Willow's role in her world tour.

Pink revealed that Willow helps the dancers to execute quick costume changes.

"She really does work and she has already asked for a raise," noted Pink, drawing laughs from the studio audience.