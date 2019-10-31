Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (2) Memories - Maroon 5

2. (1) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

3. (-) Lose You To Love Me - Selena Gomez

4. (3) Won't Cry - Jay Chou featuring Ashin

5. (5) Circles - Post Malone

6. (6) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi

7. (4) 10,000 Hours - Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber

8. (-) Dance Monkey - Tones and I

9. (10) Bad Guy - Billie Eilish

10. (7) South Of The Border - Ed Sheeran featuring Camilla Cabello and Cardi B

• For the week of Oct 30 in Singapore

SPOTIFY

1. (1) Memories - Maroon 5

2. (2) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

3. (3) Circles - Post Malone

4. (4) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi

5. (10) Dance Monkey - Tones and I

6. (5) 10,000 Hours - Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber

7. (6) Won't Cry - Jay Chou featuring Ashin

8. (8) Feelings - Lauv

9. (-) Make It Right - BTS featuring Lauv

10. (7) How Do You Sleep? - Sam Smith

• For the week ending Oct 28

BILLBOARD

1. (3) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi

2. (1) Truth Hurts - Lizzo

3. (2) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

4. (4) Circles - Post Malone

5. (5) No Guidance - Chris Brown featuring Drake

6. (9) Panini - Lil Nas X

7. (6) Highest In The Room - Travis Scott

8. (7) Ran$om - Lil Tecca

9. (8) Bad Guy - Billie Eilish

10. (11) 10,000 Hours - Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber

• For the week of Nov 2

HIT FM

1. (1) Won't Cry - Jay Chou featuring Ashin

2. (3) Dead Men Tell No Tales - Liao Juntao

3. (6) Otomen - Yoga Lin

4. (4) Palm - Don Chu

5. (16) Lost In The Clouds - Ricky Hsiao featuring A-Lin

6. (2) Spaceman - Wu Ching-feng

7. (12) Mocking - Joker Xue

8. (8) In A Flash - Nicole Lai

9. (-) When Parallel Lines Meet - Ruth Kueo and Nat Wu

10. (10) The Distance Between Us - Pets Tseng

• For the week ending Oct 20

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on October 31, 2019, with the headline 'Music Charts'.
