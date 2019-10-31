Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (2) Memories - Maroon 5
2. (1) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
3. (-) Lose You To Love Me - Selena Gomez
4. (3) Won't Cry - Jay Chou featuring Ashin
5. (5) Circles - Post Malone
6. (6) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi
7. (4) 10,000 Hours - Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber
8. (-) Dance Monkey - Tones and I
9. (10) Bad Guy - Billie Eilish
10. (7) South Of The Border - Ed Sheeran featuring Camilla Cabello and Cardi B
• For the week of Oct 30 in Singapore
SPOTIFY
1. (1) Memories - Maroon 5
2. (2) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
3. (3) Circles - Post Malone
4. (4) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi
5. (10) Dance Monkey - Tones and I
6. (5) 10,000 Hours - Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber
7. (6) Won't Cry - Jay Chou featuring Ashin
8. (8) Feelings - Lauv
9. (-) Make It Right - BTS featuring Lauv
10. (7) How Do You Sleep? - Sam Smith
• For the week ending Oct 28
BILLBOARD
1. (3) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi
2. (1) Truth Hurts - Lizzo
3. (2) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
4. (4) Circles - Post Malone
5. (5) No Guidance - Chris Brown featuring Drake
6. (9) Panini - Lil Nas X
7. (6) Highest In The Room - Travis Scott
8. (7) Ran$om - Lil Tecca
9. (8) Bad Guy - Billie Eilish
10. (11) 10,000 Hours - Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber
• For the week of Nov 2
HIT FM
1. (1) Won't Cry - Jay Chou featuring Ashin
2. (3) Dead Men Tell No Tales - Liao Juntao
3. (6) Otomen - Yoga Lin
4. (4) Palm - Don Chu
5. (16) Lost In The Clouds - Ricky Hsiao featuring A-Lin
6. (2) Spaceman - Wu Ching-feng
7. (12) Mocking - Joker Xue
8. (8) In A Flash - Nicole Lai
9. (-) When Parallel Lines Meet - Ruth Kueo and Nat Wu
10. (10) The Distance Between Us - Pets Tseng
• For the week ending Oct 20