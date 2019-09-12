Music Charts

Canadian singer Shawn Mendes at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, New Jersey, on Aug 26, 2019.
APPLE MUSIC

1. (1) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

2. (2) Lover - Taylor Swift

3. (-) Circles - Post Malone

4. (3) Bad Guy - Billie Eilish

5. (6) How Do You Sleep? - Sam Smith

6. (-) Goodbyes - Post Malone featuring Young Thug

7. (-) Shameless - Camila Cabello

8. (8) I Don't Care - Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber

9. (9) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi

10. (-) Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) - Post Malone & Swae Lee

• For the week of Sept 11 in Singapore

SPOTIFY

1. (1) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

2. (-) Circles - Post Malone

3. (3) Beautiful People - Ed Sheeran featuring Khalid

4. (4) How Do You Sleep? - Sam Smith

5. (5) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi

6. (7) I.F.L.Y. - Bazzi

7. (6) Goodbyes - Post Malone featuring Young Thug

8. (2) Lover - Taylor Swift

9. (9) F***, I'm Lonely - Lauv featuring Anne-Marie

10. (-) It's You -Ali Gate

• For the week ending Sept 9

BILLBOARD

1. (3) Truth Hurts - Lizzo

2. (1) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

3. (2) Bad Guy - Billie Eilish

4. (5) Ran$om - Lil Tecca

5. (4) Old Town Road - Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

6. (7) No Guidance - Chris Brown featuring Drake

7. (-) Circles -Post Malone

8. (8) I Don't Care - Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber

9. (6) Talk - Khalid

10. (9) Goodbyes - Post Malone featuring Young Thug

• For the week of Sept 14

HIT FM

1. (1) Space - Wu Ching-feng

2. (-) The Distance Between Us - Pets Tseng

3. (-) Eighteen - Chen Xuening

4. (3) It All Concerns Me -Don Chu

5. (5) Broken - Coco Lee

6. (-) Vacation: On Holiday - Anoryz

7. (6) Our Times - Priscilla Abby x Fuying & Sam

8. (7) The Right Time -JJ Lin

9. (13) Metamorphosis - Evan Yo

10. (15) Airplane Mode - 9m88 ft. Leo Wang

• For the week ending Sept 1

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 12, 2019, with the headline 'Music Charts'. Print Edition | Subscribe
