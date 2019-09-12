Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (1) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
2. (2) Lover - Taylor Swift
3. (-) Circles - Post Malone
4. (3) Bad Guy - Billie Eilish
5. (6) How Do You Sleep? - Sam Smith
6. (-) Goodbyes - Post Malone featuring Young Thug
7. (-) Shameless - Camila Cabello
8. (8) I Don't Care - Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber
9. (9) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi
10. (-) Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) - Post Malone & Swae Lee
• For the week of Sept 11 in Singapore
SPOTIFY
1. (1) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
2. (-) Circles - Post Malone
3. (3) Beautiful People - Ed Sheeran featuring Khalid
4. (4) How Do You Sleep? - Sam Smith
5. (5) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi
6. (7) I.F.L.Y. - Bazzi
7. (6) Goodbyes - Post Malone featuring Young Thug
8. (2) Lover - Taylor Swift
9. (9) F***, I'm Lonely - Lauv featuring Anne-Marie
10. (-) It's You -Ali Gate
• For the week ending Sept 9
BILLBOARD
1. (3) Truth Hurts - Lizzo
2. (1) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
3. (2) Bad Guy - Billie Eilish
4. (5) Ran$om - Lil Tecca
5. (4) Old Town Road - Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
6. (7) No Guidance - Chris Brown featuring Drake
7. (-) Circles -Post Malone
8. (8) I Don't Care - Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber
9. (6) Talk - Khalid
10. (9) Goodbyes - Post Malone featuring Young Thug
• For the week of Sept 14
HIT FM
1. (1) Space - Wu Ching-feng
2. (-) The Distance Between Us - Pets Tseng
3. (-) Eighteen - Chen Xuening
4. (3) It All Concerns Me -Don Chu
5. (5) Broken - Coco Lee
6. (-) Vacation: On Holiday - Anoryz
7. (6) Our Times - Priscilla Abby x Fuying & Sam
8. (7) The Right Time -JJ Lin
9. (13) Metamorphosis - Evan Yo
10. (15) Airplane Mode - 9m88 ft. Leo Wang
• For the week ending Sept 1