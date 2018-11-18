Mickey Mouse still top draw on 90th birthday

NEW YORK (Reuters) - It was the Roaring 1920s. Mr Calvin Coolidge was in the White House, the New York Yankees had just won their third World Series baseball title and Mickey Mouse made his debut on the silver screen.

On Sunday (Nov 18), Mickey Mouse, the brainchild of cartoonist Walt Disney, celebrates his 90th birthday.

The iconic rodent launched his celluloid career in Steamboat Willie, at New York's Colony Theatre on Nov 18, 1928.

Mickey Mouse also starred in Disney's critically acclaimed 1942 animated film Fantasia, and would go on to launch a franchise with The Mickey Mouse Club, the 1950s television series that was a favourite of American baby-boom kids.

To mark his birthday, Walt Disney Co. has opened an art exhibition in Manhattan that runs until Feb 10.