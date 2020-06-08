Madonna takes part in Black Lives Matter protest on crutches

Several celebrities in the West have taken part in street protests over the death of Mr George Floyd in the past week.

He had died in Minneapolis, United States, in late May after a police officer knelt on his neck while making an arrest.

The latest to join inwas American pop star Madonna, who took part in a Black Lives Matter protest in London last Saturday (June 6).

Madonna, who is currently staying in Britain, took part in the protest on crutches.

The 61-year-old singer had disclosed on Instagram on May 13 that she was going for a knee operation. She was forced to cancel several of the concerts on her Madame X Tour last October and November due to injuries.

Last Saturday, the Queen of Pop wore a pair of sunglasses and kept a low profile during the protest in London, but she was still recognised by fans who used their smartphones to take photos of her.

She was also filmed talking to fellow protesters and chanting "No justice, no peace" with them.

She was seen hugging a female fan in one clip despite not wearing a face mask, saying, "I have the antibodies, don't worry about it."

The Like A Prayer singer said in late April that she had tested positive for the coronavirus antibodies, and added in early May that she had recovered from Covid-19, which had forced her to pull out of a string of concerts in Paris in February and March.

She has also written several posts on Instagram in support of Black Lives Matter and urged her fans to donate money to the movement.

Stars who have taken part in recent protests in the United States include singer Ariana Grande, actor Jamie Foxx, singer Halsey, actor Michael B. Jordan, actor Timothee Chalamet and rapper Kanye West.