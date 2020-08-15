Lady Gaga to sing at MTV Video Music Awards

LOS ANGELES • Mother Monster will be making moves at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) this year.

Known better as Lady Gaga, the singer took to social media yesterday to announce that she would be a headlining performer at this year's MTV VMA, breaking the news with a quirky video befitting the 34-year-old singer's outlandish public persona.

Clad in a plush pink bathrobe and casually sipping a glass of red wine, she completes her ensemble with an outlandish pink headpiece reminiscent of comic-book superheroes.

Staring dramatically into the distance in her white socks and pink flip-flops, she placidly sips her wine as orchestral music swells in the background.

She wrote, "I've been at home dreaming of #Chromatica and it's finally time to take off for the first live performance", adding an UFO emoji.

The clip ends with her lunging at the camera before the video fades to black.

The singer's performance at the VMA will mark her first live performance since releasing her sixth studio album, Chromatica, which was released in May this year.

Her upcoming performance also marks the first time she is back at the awards ceremony since 2013.

She is a front runner for this year's awards, achieving nine nominations in categories including Video of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Collaboration and Artist of the Year.