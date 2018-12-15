K-pop group Blackpink to perform here

South Korean girl group Blackpink have released ticketing details for their concert at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Feb 15 next year.

Ticket prices range from $128 to $268.

Members Rose, Jennie, Lisa and Jisoo will perform hits such as debut song Boombayah, Ddu-Du Ddu-Du and As If It's Your Last. Fans can also look forward to remixes and solo performances.

Pre-sales for Live Nation members are available online at livenation.sg and will begin next Wednesday at 10am. General sales will begin on Thursday at the same time and can be bought at all Sports Hub ticketing channels.

Those who buy Cat 1 tickets, priced at $268, before Feb 11 next year can take part in a lucky draw to attend the pre-show sound-check party.

Blackpink debuted in 2016 and are one of the fastest-rising girl groups in K-pop. The music video for their smash hit Ddu-Du Ddu-Du, released on YouTube in June, was at that time the most-viewed Korean music video in a span of 24 hours. It currently has 542 million views.

BOOK IT / BLACKPINK IN YOUR AREA

WHEN: Feb 15, 2019, 7.30pm WHERE: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk ADMISSION: Tickets range from $128 to $268 INFO: Go to facebook.com/OneProductionSingapore/ or facebook.com/livenationsg/

Member Jennie recently released her solo single, titled Solo, and received 114 million views on YouTube with her music video.

Blackpink are the only Korean girl group to score multiple entries on the Billboard Hot 100.