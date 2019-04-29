Jay Chou's son attends his concert for the first time

Taiwanese pop star Jay Chou posted photos of himself with his children Romeo and Hathaway at the O2 Arena.
Are we seeing the birth of a new superstar?

Taiwanese pop star Jay Chou, who held two concerts at the O2 Arena in London over the weekend, posted on Instagram a video of his one-year-old son Romeo attending one of his concerts and rocking to the rhythm of his music.

Chou wrote, "First time watching daddy's concert. So happy that you had a lot of fun!"

He also posted two photos of himself with Romeo and three-year-old daughter Hathaway at the O2 Arena and thanked the fans who came to his concerts.

He added in the caption, "And to the overseas students that came: when you are missing home, just listen to my music."

He probably did not expect his wife, actress-model Hannah Quinlivan, to reply under his post, "I request Listen To Mama", referring to a 2006 song by Chou. Quinlivan is currently involved in a movie project in the United States.

Chou will be holding his next concert in Paris on May 2.

Romeo! First time watching daddy’s concert 😄 So happy that you had a lot of fun! By the way, good choice of beverage! 🍼 #gotmilk #daddysboy #o2arena #london #theinvincible
