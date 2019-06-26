Jay Chou posts rare photo of whole family on social media

Taiwanese superstar Jay Chou has posted many photos of his wife, actress-model Hannah Quinlivan, and their children, Hathaway and Romeo, on social media.

However, the photos are mostly of him with Quinlivan or with his children, who are either wearing dark glasses when they face the front or have their backs facing the people taking the shots.

On Wednesday (June 26) , the 40-year-old singer-songwriter posted on Instagram a rare photo of his whole family as they celebrated Romeo's second birthday in June, although the children in the photo are wearing shades again.

In the caption, Chou hopes his son will master the piano when he grows up.

"This way, like daddy, you will also be able to marry a beautiful wife haha," he continues, referring to Quinlivan, 25. Their daughter Hathaway will turn four in July.

There is no clue, though, on the identity of the child who photobombed the picture.