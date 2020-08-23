Is K-idol Lee Min-ho crying or laughing in his latest photos?

Fans are usually happy to see updates of their idols on social media.

South Korean actor Lee Min-ho has certainly not disappointed his fans with his frequent updates on social media.

However, his latest updates have left his fans puzzled.

On Thursday (Aug 20), the heartthrob, who acted in the recent romantic fantasy television series The King: Eternal Monarch, posted three photos of himself watching the sunset but did not include any captions.

The 33-year-old K-drama actor was seen in the first photo using his hand to cover his face while sitting on the rocks near a beach.

He looked listless in the second photo, in which his face mask was also pulled down. The third shot was of him walking towards the sunset.

Lee's first photo has fans wondering if he was crying or laughing, with many of them suspecting that he was crying. In the comments section of his post, they urged him to cheer up and stay strong regardless of whatever he was going through.

He has so far not commented on his pictures.

Lee was recently crowned the South Korean actor with the largest following across various social media platforms, with a total of more than 65 million followers.

He completed his two years of mandatory military service in April last year and was one of the most popular actors in South Korea before his enlistment.

Besides The King: Eternal Monarch, Lee had also starred in hit dramas such as Boys Over Flowers (2009), City Hunter (2011) and Legend Of The Blue Sea (2016), as well as the movie Bounty Hunters (2016).