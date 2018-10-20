Go Ahead Quote Me

Shawn Mendes
Rihanna
John Cho
I don't relate to all that. I've had a really awesome life.

SINGER SHAWN MENDES on teenage angst and torment

I think a lot of people meet people and then they're dating the idea of what the person could become, and that person never shows up and then they're just mad disappointed.

POP SUPERSTAR RIHANNA on dating

It was strange, essentially shooting without looking at a human face. I found it very uncomfortable and unnatural not talking to another person.

ACTOR JOHN CHO on acting in Searching, a movie told through computer screens

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on October 20, 2018, with the headline 'Go Ahead Quote Me'. Print Edition | Subscribe
