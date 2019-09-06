Gigs Picks: EXO Planet #5 - Exploration - In Singapore

EXO PLANET #5 - EXPLORATION - IN SINGAPORE

Boy band EXO, which comprise members from South Korea and China, have been keeping their fans here happy as the new concert marks the fourth consecutive year they are performing in Singapore.

Their latest album, Don't Mess Up My Tempo, was released last year and includes tracks such as Tempo and Ooh La La La.

WHERE: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk MRT: Stadium WHEN: Sept 15, 4pm ADMISSION: $178 to $298 from Sports Hub Tix (call 3158-7888 or go to www.sportshub.com.sg)

WU BAI AND CHINA BLUE ROCK STAR CONCERT

On their latest Mandarin album Let The Water Flow Backwards (2019), Wu Bai & China Blue delve into the big themes of life and destiny.

Expect to hear new material as well as classic hits from the man dubbed "the king of live music", who last performed in Singapore in 2017.

WHERE: Resorts World Ballroom, Resorts World Convention Centre, 8 Sentosa Gateway MRT: HarbourFront WHEN: Tomorrow, 8pm ADMISSION: $58 to $178 from Sistic

MOSAIC MUSIC SERIES: THE MANHATTAN TRANSFER

Founded in 1969, jazz vocal group The Manhattan Transfer previously performed at the Esplanade eight years ago. Since then, they have released a new album, The Junction (2018), which includes tracks such as Cantaloop (Flip Out!) and The Man Who Sailed Around His Soul.

WHERE: Esplanade Theatre, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade WHEN: Tuesday, 8pm ADMISSION: $48 to $108 from www.esplanade.com or Sistic

MY SONGS 7

Taiwanese acts such as Tseng Shu-chin - known for tracks like Ke Tu Qiu Hen (Song Of The Exile) - Yen Cheng-yang and Nan Fang Er Chong Chang (Southern Duo) will be turning back the clock with their Mandarin hits of yesteryear.

WHERE: Esplanade Concert Hall, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade WHEN: Sept 14, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $48 to $148 from www.esplanade.com or Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg)