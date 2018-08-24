George Clooney tops Forbes' highest-paid actor list

George Clooney has earned an estimated US$239 million since last year, topping the Forbes' list of highest paid actors.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA (REUTERS) - George Clooney soars to the top of Forbes annual list of the world's highest-paid actors for 2018.

Although he has not starred in a movie since 2016, Clooney earned an estimated US$239 million (S$328 million), marking the highest earnings of his 35-year career in film and television.

Clooney's on-and-off-screen earnings eclipsed Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, who came in at number two with an estimated US$124 million (S$170 million) thanks to Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and other projects.

Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr. was third on the list, with an estimated US$81 million (S$111 million), followed by Avengers: Infinity War actor Chris Hemsworth with $64.5 million (S$88.5 million).

Top five mainstay Will Smith fell to number six with US$42 million (S$57 million).

Forbes compiled its list estimating pre-tax earnings from June 2017-June 2018, before deducting fees for managers, based on data from Nielsen, movie database IMDB, and interviews with industry experts and celebrities themselves.
 

