Film Picks: French Film Festival, Coco at Dia de Muertos Singapore, and more

FRENCH FILM FESTIVAL

One of the hottest-selling films showing at the French Film Festival this year is Sink Or Swim (2018), about a group of men in their 40s who decide to form their town's first synchronised men's swimming team.

If watching awkward middle-aged men in speedos is not quite your thing, then there are 26 other films across various genres to choose from.

WHERE: Various locations, including Shaw Theatres Lido, Shaw House, 350 Orchard Road and Alliance Francaise, 1 Sarkies Road WHEN: Nov 8 to 18, various times ADMISSION: $11 to $19 INFO: www.institutfrancais.sg/french-film-festival-2018

GERMAN FILM FESTIVAL

German thriller In The Fade, about a woman (played by Diane Kruger) whose husband and son were killed in a terrorist attack by neo-Nazis, picked up a slew of awards earlier this year.

Kruger, for example, won Best Actress for the movie at Cannes, while the film was named Best Foreign Film at the Golden Globes.

The tense movie is one of the offerings at the ongoing German Film Festival, which ends on Nov 11.

WHERE: Various locations, including The Projector, Level 5 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road; National Gallery, 1 St Andrew's Road; and Golden Village Plaza Singapura, 68 Orchard Road WHEN: Till Nov 11, various times ADMISSION: Some films are free, while others start at $9.50

COCO AT DIA DE MUERTOS SINGAPORE

If you missed seeing acclaimed Pixar film Coco on the big screen last year, here is another chance to catch it. And this viewing is even more fun because it is part of an entire day of celebrations to mark the Mexican holiday that the movie is all about: Dia de Muertos.

Known as the Day Of The Dead in English, the holiday is not as macabre as it sounds. Instead, it is meant to be a day of joyful celebration as people fondly remember friends and family who have died.

Other than the film, which will have two screenings, look out for fun activities, such as face-painting workshops and storytelling sessions, as well as delicious Mexican and Latin American food and drink.

WHERE: F1 Pit Building, 1 Republic Boulevard MRT: Promenade WHEN: Tomorrow, 12.30 and 3.30pm ADMISSION: $20 for entry to one day of events INFO: www.facebook.com/ddmsg