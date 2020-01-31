'Father of Cantopop' Sam Hui is a grandfather again

Life is good for Hong Kong's singer-songwriter-actor Sam Hui, 71, after he became a grandfather again earlier this week.

Director Scott Hui, his younger son, announced on Instagram on Wednesday (Jan 29) that his wife Ida Lam had given birth to their daughter Leah. They have another child, three-year-old son Tyler.

Scott Hui, 41, posted more photos on Instagram on Thursday, as he thanked everyone for the well wishes and disclosed that his parents have visited him and his wife in hospital.

The hospital has limited the number of visitors in the wake of the Wuhan virus outbreak and allows only two at any one time during visiting hours.

Sam Hui and his wife Rebecca Fleming were seen in one of the photos beaming and carrying the baby girl.

He is known as the "Father of Cantopop" and is one of the three Hui brothers who were famous for their brand of working-class comedy from the 1970s to early 1990s. One of the brothers, Ricky Hui, died from a heart attack at 65 in 2011.

Sam Hui and Fleming have an elder son, Ryan, 43, who is married with eight-year-old twin sons.