Ex-FBI director's book sells 600k copies

WASHINGTON • Mr Donald Trump will not be pleased, but fired Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) director James Comey's memoir that details his private meetings with the United States President sold about 600,000 copies in all formats in its first week, its publisher said on Tuesday.

Comey's A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, And Leadership has so far outpaced Hillary Clinton's campaign memoir What Happened and journalist Michael Wolff's behind-the-scenes White House expose, Fire And Fury, in opening-week sales.

Publisher Flatiron Books has printed more than one million copies of Comey's book, which has made national headlines.

He has sat for numerous television and radio interviews, while a book tour has seen him appear before sold-out audiences of more than a thousand.

The book has drawn Mr Trump's ire as Comey compared the President to a mob boss who emphasises personal loyalty over the law and has little regard for morality or truth.

Mr Trump dismissed Comey in May last year while the FBI was probing allegations that Russia meddled in the 2016 presidential election and possible collusion between Russians and Mr Trump's campaign.

A Higher Loyalty was atop Amazon.com's bestseller list for several weeks before its release.

Clinton's What Happened sold more than 300,000 copies, including hardcover, e-book, CD and digital audio formats, in its first week in September last year.

Wolff's book debuted in January with some 28,000 in sales.

REUTERS