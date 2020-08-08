Events cancelled or postponed

Star Awards will not be held this year

Mediacorp's annual Star Awards ceremony will not be held this year as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement yesterday, the local broadcaster said that this year's awards will be combined with next year's event.

The 26th edition of the awards show, which celebrates local Chinese-language entertainment, was previously rescheduled from April 26 to the second half of this year.

The combined version of the Star Awards is now slated to be held on April 18 next year.