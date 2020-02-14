Events cancelled or postponed

THE SGF ORCHID SHOW 2020 

The show, which was meant to be held from March 1 to 8 as part of the Singapore Garden Festival (SGF), has been cancelled due to the coronavirus situation, said the National Parks Board and the Orchid Society of South East Asia. 

KENNY G 'LIVE' IN CONCERT 

Fans of saxophonist Kenny G might have to wait a bit longer to catch him perform live as his concert, which was initially scheduled for Tuesday, has been postponed. A new date has not been announced. 

AN EVENING WITH 98 DEGREES

American pop group 98 Degrees have announced the postponement of their concert. To be held on Thursday, the show has since been rescheduled to May 19 due to concerns over the coronavirus situation.

