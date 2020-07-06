Eason Chan's online charity show on Saturday

Hong Kong singer Eason Chan will hold an online charity concert on Saturday titled Live Is So Much Better With Music Eason Chan Charity Concert.

This follows other pop stars like Aaron Kwok who have staged online concerts amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chan, 45, will be performing twice - once in the day and once in the evening - in support of the Hong Kong Live Performance and Production Industry Association. The association supports artists like musicians, dancers and backstage crew members whose livelihoods have been affected due to the closure of performing venues.

According to Taiwanese and Hong Kong reports, Chan's day concert is expected to be staged outdoors at 6am and the evening concert will be indoors at 5pm.

He is singing for free and the gigs are said to have created close to 100 jobs.

The concert will be live-streamed on the association's Facebook page and YouTube.