Did Nicki Minaj hook up with Lewis Hamilton?

LOS ANGELES • Is Nicki Minaj revving up love in the fast lane with Lewis Hamilton?

The American rapper, 35, is certainly quick off the starting block.

Barely three weeks after she and the British Formula One driver were spotted together at a New York Fashion Week event, she is now sharing a photograph (above) of them together in Dubai.

The photo showed them in matching red helmets and riding an all-terrain vehicle through the desert.

Hamilton, 33, who recently won the Singapore Grand Prix for the fourth time in his career, also posted photographs of their Dubai stopover.

But is he really in the driving seat in the race for Minaj's affections?

According to XXL entertainment portal, the rapper did reveal that there was someone new in her life when she made a recent pit stop on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

"He's been around for a couple weeks now. But I'm just chillin'," she said, trying to put the brakes on unwanted scrutiny of her private life.