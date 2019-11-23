Coldplay shelve plans for concert tours

LONDON • Will Singapore fans get the chance to see Coldplay in concert here again?

That uncertainty has arisen after frontman Chris Martin said on Thursday that the band are shelving plans to go on tour to promote their latest album.

The band - who performed in Singapore in 2017 - are worried about the environmental impact of concerts.

Their new album, Everyday Life, was set for release yesterday and Coldplay decided to play only two gigs, both in the Jordanian capital Amman.

The performances were broadcast free on YouTube.

They played at sunrise and sunset to mirror the two sides of the new album, according to the BBC.

Martin told the broadcaster they had chosen the Middle Eastern country because it was "in the middle of the world" and in a region they "normally don't get to play".

"We're taking time over the next year or two, to work out how our tour can not only be sustainable (but) how it can be actively beneficial", he added.

Martin said if the band do eventually hit the road for the new release, they hope the tour could be entirely carbon neutral.

"The hardest thing is the flying side of things," he added.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE