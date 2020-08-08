Cameron Diaz finds peace post-Hollywood

It has been peaceful for Cameron Diaz since she bid Hollywood's glitz and glamour goodbye.

In a conversation with fellow actress Gwyneth Paltrow for the latter's In Goop Health podcast series, the 47-year-old former actress says she had found peace as she was finally taking care of herself.

Diaz is known for her roles in films including There's Something About Mary (1998), Charlie's Angels (2000) and Princess Fiona in the Shrek film series (2001 to 2010). Her acting career spans 20 years, beginning in 1994 and concluding with her appearance in the 2014 musical comedy Annie.

She told her friend of nearly a decade: "I know a lot of people won't understand it... but it's so intense to work at that level and be that public and put yourself out there."

Diaz confirmed her retirement from acting in 2018 and while she has not ruled out a return to the silver screen, she has been enjoying her time away from the limelight.

She said: "I stopped and looked at my life. When you're making a movie, they own you. You're there for 12 hours a day for months on end. You have no time for anything else.

"I needed to know that I could take care of myself, that I knew how to be an adult."

Diaz married musician Benji Madden in 2015 and the couple had their first child, daughter Raddix, in December last year.

She credited Paltrow with encouraging her to become a mother, adding: "I would not have become a mother if it wasn't for you."

Since she stepped back from acting, Diaz has written two books. The Body Book: Feed, Move, Understand And Love Your Amazing Body (2013) was a New York Times bestseller.

And she has also become a winemaker. Along with entrepreneur Katherine Power, she launched her clean wine brand, Avaline, earlier this year.