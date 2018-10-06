Cabello leads MTV Europe awards nominations

NEW YORK • American singer Camila Cabello leads in nominations for the MTV Europe Music Awards, according to a list released on Thursday.

Even before the ceremony, to be held on Nov 4 near Bilbao in northern Spain, it has been a banner year for the 21-year-old singer born in Cuba.

Her hit song Havana reached the top of American charts in late January, as did her album Camila that same week. The audio version of the song, without video, has been heard more than 1.3 billion times on YouTube.

In August, she won two prestigious prizes at the MTV Video Music Awards - Artist Of The Year and Video Of The Year.

Last year, the former member of girl group Fifth Harmony was named Best Pop Artist at the MTV Europe Music Awards.

This year, she has been nominated in six categories, including Best Song, Best Video and Best Artist.

Next in line are singer Ariana Grande and rapper Post Malone, with five nominations each, followed by Canadian artist Drake and Britain's Dua Lipa with four.

Canadian singer Shawn Mendes, winner of three prizes last year, was nominated for three awards this year.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE