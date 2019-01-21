Buy tickets for gigs Down Under on new portal

One of Australia's largest live entertainment companies, TEG, is ramping up its presence in Singapore, promising to offer more options to live entertainment and sports fans here.

It is launching a new ticketing portal, Ticketek Singapore, today that is set to rival those of other major ticketing companies such as Sistic, SportsHub Tix and Apactix.

The company, which brought in Canadian crooner Michael Buble in 2015 and wrestling event WWE Live in 2017, is set to announce more events in the coming months.

Mr Geoff Jones, the company's chief executive officer, told The Straits Times in a telephone interview that he has plans to make Singapore its Asia-Pacific hub.

Ticketek Singapore will list not just local concerts and events, but also those in Malaysia, the Philippines, Australia and New Zealand. More countries will be added in the future.

Through its website, gig-goers may, for example, buy tickets to rapper Post Malone and rock veterans Eagles' concerts in Australia, as well as the HSBC Sydney 7s rugby tournament.

It is also organising a contest where those who sign up for a Ticketek Singapore account may win a trip to watch rap star Eminem at his Sydney concert on Feb 22.

Mr Jones says: "In 2019, we will have quite a broad range of acts come to Singapore. We have a lot of plans for the big global tours we have the rights for."

One of its live events companies, TEG Dainty, was listed at No. 14 in Billboard's 2018 list of top-selling promoters worldwide. In the past year, the company has staged in Australia concerts by major acts such as Queen + Adam Lambert, Katy Perry and Bon Jovi.

TEG joins other players in the Singapore live events industry that includes global companies such as Live Nation and AEG, as well as home-grown promoters such as Lushington and LAMC.

Mr Jones adds that his company is actively taking steps to counter scalpers and scammers, long a bugbear in the concert industry worldwide.

In a recent example, scalpers are reselling sold-out tickets to John Mayer's debut concert in Singapore on April 1 at inflated prices online.

The police also recently announced that last year, there were more than 200 reports of concert and event ticket scams worth at least $89,000.

Mr Jones says: "Ultimately, we hope consumers are not bamboozled by resellers who are trying to rip them off. We will make sure, the best we can, to eradicate scalpers."

Those who bought tickets from unauthorised sources will get their tickets invalidated, for example. The company also takes steps to counter bots, or automated programmes, used by scalpers.

In November, the company launched Ticketek Marketplace in Australia. It is a secondary ticket marketplace which promises an "ethical ticket exchange" for Ticketek customers who have unwanted tickets. They are allowed to resell them at a maximum price of only 10 per cent above the ticket's original value. There are plans to launch a similar service here.

Mr Jones also says that TEG's ticket prices will be "competitive".

"We are heavily attuned to the market, we have our own data analytics company that is attuned to what the market dynamics are."