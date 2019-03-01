Britney Spears set for showbiz return

NEW YORK • Born To Make You Happy singer Britney Spears is ready to keep her promise to fans once again.

A source has told US Weekly that the 37-year-old is set to make a comeback after announcing in January that she would be taking an indefinite break to look after her sick father.

He was rushed to a Las Vegas hospital in November after his colon ruptured and was warded for 28 days.

The source said: "Britney's dad is doing much better now.

"She has no regrets about postponing her Domination residency (in Las Vegas) to spend time with him, but she is excited to get back to her career and do what she loves most."

That could include rolling out her 10th studio album, with some work reportedly already wrapped up.

While she wants to mine further commercial success, her father's health scare has also made the singer take stock of her own life and be more thankful to those who stand by her.

In January, to mark the 20th anniversary of her debut album, …Baby One More Time, she turned pensive and wrote online: "It's definitely been the journey of a lifetime, full of ups and downs, but I'm grateful for every single moment of it all.

"Getting to know you all over the years has been such an incredible experience and has made this all worth it.

"Thank you for your support from 20 years ago, all the way to today. I am blessed."

...Baby One More Time has sold 10.6 million copies in America to date, making it the 17th best-selling album since Nielsen began tracking sales in 1991, Billboard magazine reported recently.