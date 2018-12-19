British boyband Blue back to perform in Singapore after seven years in March

SINGAPORE - British boy band Blue will be back to do a show in Singapore, seven years after their last gig here.

The quartet, known for hits such as If You Come Back (2001), Sorry Seems To Be The Hardest Word (2002) and Guilty (2003), will perform at Zepp@Bigbox Singapore on March 2.

Comprising Antony Costa, Duncan James, Lee Ryan and Simon Webbe, the group won Brit Awards for British Breakthrough Act in 2002 and British Pop Act in 2003.

Their first three albums - All Rise (2001), One Love (2002) and Guilty (2003) - all went to No. 1 on the British album charts.

They went on hiatus in 2005 and reunited in 2011. They have since released two more albums, Roulette (2013) and Colours (2015).

The band performed at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in 2012, a concert that also featured their contemporaries A1 and Jeff Timmons from 98 Degrees.

Tickets from $108 to $368 will go on sale on Dec 21, 10am through APACTix (go to www.apactix.com or call 3158-8588), The Star Performing Arts Centre box office, Scotts Square's concierge desk and all SingPost outlets.