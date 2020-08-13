Box Office

SINGAPORE

1. (1) Train To Busan: Peninsula

2. (2) Fukushima 50

3. (3) Scoob!

4. (4) Unhinged

5. (5) Intruder

6. (6) A Choo

7. (-) ROH

8. (-) Innocence

9. (7) The Bridge Curse

10. (-) The Secret: Dare To Dream

• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (-) The Tax Collector

2. (1) The Rental

3. (-) Peninsula

4. (6) The Big Ugly

5. (-) Made In Italy

6. (-) The Burnt Orange Heresy

7. (-) Juvenile Delinquents

8. (10) The Grizzlies

9. (12) What We Found

10. (11) Killer Raccoons 2: Dark Christmas In The Dark

• Information from www.boxofficemojo.com

