Blackpink sets YouTube record, donates $48,000 to fire victims

SEOUL - Blackpink is heading to the prestigious Coachella festival in California with a swagger.

The South Korean quartet, who are among the headlining acts there this month (April), have just set a YouTube record.

The girl group took just two days and 14 hours to notch up 100 million views for the video of their song Kill This Love that was released on April 4.

Fellow countryman Psy was the previous record-holder, with 2013 single Gentleman hitting the 100 million mark just short of three days.

The quartet, who recently made the cover of Billboard magazine, also swept away Ariana Grande from the top of another YouTube countdown.

Kill This Love generated 56.7 million views in its first 24 hours, ahead of Grande's Thank U, Next which had 55.4 million views.

Blackpink is giving back to the community, with each member donating 10 million won (S$12,000) to assist victims of a recent fire in South Korea's Gangwon province.