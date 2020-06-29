Beyonce and Jay-Z's daughter Blue Ivy, 8, wins BET Award

Blue Ivy Carter has, at the age of eight years old, won a BET Award, reported American media. That also makes her the youngest recipient in the awards' history.

The oldest child of music stars Beyonce and Jay-Z won the BET Her Award, which recognises neo-soul and traditional R&B artists, for singing on Brown Skin Girl, the second single from The Lion King: The Gift (2019).

The BET Awards, established in 2001 by the Black Entertainment Television network, are held annually to celebrate the achievements of American Americans and other American minorities in areas such as music, acting and sports.

Brown Skin Girl also featured Beyonce, Guyanese singer Saint Jhn and Nigerian singer Wizkid. The song was the most-streamed track of 2019 by female artists on Apple Music in sub-Saharan Africa.

The song beat out contenders such as Alicia Keys' Underdog and Ciara's Melanin, which featured Lupita Nyong'o, Ester Dean, City Girls, and La La.

This year's virtually produced BET Awards was held on June 28.

