Avengers ticket sales open tomorrow

Marvel superhero film fans, get ready - tickets for the year's biggest movie, Avengers: Endgame, will go on sale starting tomorrow morning.

Besides creating collectable snack packs for the movie, which is expected to break box-office records for the year - if not for several years - the blockbuster's extra long run time of three hours has vendors expecting higher snack sales.

At least one cinema chain, Cathay Cineplexes, has created an extra large "survivor pack" to avoid the need for a snack run midway.

Shaw Theatres will launch its new Imax hall at Jewel Changi Airport with the film.

A spokesman for Golden Village (GV), Singapore's largest cinema chain, says Avengers: Endgame - the second and closing part of a story that begun in Avengers: Infinity War (2018) - is "one the most anticipated films to be released in 2019".

"We've received numerous public enquiries about advance sales for the film in the past month," she adds.

GV, like the other chains, will not offer sneak or advance screenings for the public. All the chains will also apply standard ticket prices.

GV's deals include a package for its Gold Class premium halls. For $62, ticketholders get a pair of tickets, two servings of crispy wings, french fries, garden salad and drinks.

Cathay Cineplexes will offer an Avengers: Endgame snack combo at $14.90, which includes a medium popcorn and a drink in a collectable character cup with the choice of an Iron Man, Captain America or Thanos image.

Besides screening the film in premium and regular halls, Shaw Theatres is banking on its largerformat Imax technology to draw fans.

A spokesman says: "Avengers: Endgame is the second Hollywood film to be shot entirely with Imax cameras.

"This means that exclusively in Imax theatres, Avengers: Endgame will be presented with up to 26 per cent more picture than standard theatres for a truly immersive experience."

The chain will screen the film in Imax at Shaw Theatres Lido, JCube, Waterway Point and its new cineplex at Jewel Changi Airport.

All cinema chains are expected to start screening the movie on April 24.