Ariana Grande kisses and tells in her No.1 hit Thank U, Next

LOS ANGELES (NYTimes) - Ariana Grande does kiss and tell, but at least she informs the exes first.

Before she released her new single Thank U, Next, she let two former flames - Big Sean and Ricky Alvarez - hear it in advance.

While Saturday Night Live cast member Pete Davidson, with whom she broke off their engagement recently, did not get a preview, she has tender words for him in the lyrics: "Even almost got married/And for Pete, I'm so thankful."

The song has given Grande her first No. 1 breakthrough on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It had 55.5 million streams in its debut week, according to Nielsen Music.

Thank U, Next was also downloaded 81,000 times - a high total in a dying format and more than twice as many purchases as any other song last week.

On the album front, Not All Heroes Wear Capes, producer Metro Boomin's official solo debut, which features vocals mostly from A-list rappers such as 21 Savage, Travis Scott, Gucci Mane and Young Thug, topped the chart this week with a bevy of online streams.

Songs from the album were streamed 125 million times in its opening seven days, on its way to becoming another hip-hop release that was barely purchased at all.

The LP had just 5,000 in traditional sales, for a total of 99,000 album equivalent units by the industry's maths, which combines physical and digital purchases, streams and track downloads.

The soundtrack of A Star Is Born, led by Lady Gaga, is No. 2 for the second straight week. Also driven by a feature film, Bohemian Rhapsody, the soundtrack of the Queen and Freddie Mercury biopic, comes in at No. 3.