5 red carpet looks at the 71st Emmy Awards

SINGAPORE - The 71st Emmy Awards are in full swing, and it was a purple carpet full of stars at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles earlier Monday morning Singapore time (Sept 23).

Will Game Of Thrones take the throne with the biggest haul of awards from its record 32 nominations this year? Before the awards were handed out, The Straits Times checks out what some of the stars wore on the carpet.

Gwendoline Christie goes Gucci regal as the 1.91m-tall Game Of Thrones star marks her first Emmy nomination as Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.



Emilia Clarke arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sept 22, 2019. PHOTO: AP



Mother of Dragons Emilia Clarke is queen of the Emmys, setting the purple carpet on fire in a plunging navy gown by Valentino as she celebrates her first Emmy nomination in the Lead Actress in a Drama Series category.



(from left) Bobby Berk, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Karamo Brown attend the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sept 22, 2019. PHOTO: AFP



Four of the Fab Five of Netflix series Queer Eye - (from left) Bobby Berk, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Karamo Brown - showed up, minus Jonathan Van Ness, looking dapper, as to be expected from the super stylemeisters.



Sandra Oh arrives for the 71st annual Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sept 22, 2019. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



Sandra Oh is standing pretty in a pink Zac Posen gown, and why wouldn't she be with her double nomination for Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Killing Eve and Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for Saturday Night Live.



Zendaya arrives for the 71st annual Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sept 22, 2019. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



Guest presenter Zendaya gives new meaning to the phrase "legs for days" in a custom emerald Vera Wang. Hopefully she gets to top this next year with a nomination for her work in TV series Euphoria.