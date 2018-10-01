Dramatic changes

Even if you are not a fan of Chinese period dramas, chances are you would have heard about Story Of Yanxi Palace.

After all, the Qing Dynasty-era drama has become a huge phenomenon not just in China, but all across Asia, shattering viewership records in Hong Kong and Taiwan.

Audiences loved how the show about catty concubines featured a strong female lead instead of the typical damsel in distress and also how beautifully subtle the costumes and make-up were.

In China, the 70-episode series racked up a cumulative 13.3 billion views which averaged out to about 190 million views an episode.

In comparison, the finale of Season 7 of the hit American fantasy epic series Game Of Thrones – the most watched episode in the series’ history (not counting the pirated views) – was watched by 16.5 million viewers in the United States.

Given the immense popularity of Yanxi Palace, which premiered in China in July, it is no wonder that the lives of some of the show’s cast members have since changed dramatically.

Lead actress Wu Jingyan, 28, for example, who plays the clever and ruthless Wei Yingluo in the series, had been trudging along in show business for eight years, but only rose out of obscurity now.

Although she tells The Straits Times that she does not know how much she gets paid – her agent is in charge of salary negotiations, she says – reports say that her fee has since tripled to eight million yuan (S$1.59 million) for a single film.

Meanwhile, her hunky co-star Xu Kai, who plays the lovelorn Fucha Fuheng in the show, has been in such hot demand that he says he only has time to rest during his flights as he shuttles from one location to the next.

The Straits Times catches up with four of the show’s actors, Charmaine Sheh and Qin Lan, as well as Wu and Xu, at a recent promotional event in Hong Kong to find out more.

Fans love her even more in villain role

CHARMAINE SHEH, 43

Plays: Consort Xian, who later becomes step-empress Hoifa-Nara

Hong Kong actress Charmaine Sheh (above) was worried that audiences would start hating her in real life when she took on the role of Consort Xian, her first villain role in a television career spanning two decades.

“I was quite conflicted about this role. I want audiences to scold me for it because that would mean that I did a convincing job, but I wouldn’t want them to hate me as an actress either,” she says in Cantonese.

It is therefore a “big relief” that viewers ended up becoming even bigger fans after the show aired, she says. “I think audiences loved to hate the character and they found her fun to watch.

“But I think I better go back to playing good roles. It’s a big gamble each time you play a villain,” she says with a laugh.

As one of the few Hong Kong actresses on set, she read her lines in Cantonese instead of in Mandarin.

It sounds strange but this is a common practice for Hong Kong stars filming Chinese dramas, as their dialogue will simply be dubbed over later by a Chinese voice actress.

But as Sheh did not want to be a burden to her co-stars, she came up with her own unique way of working: Speak her parts in Cantonese except for the final line which she says in Mandarin.

“I wanted to make it easier for my co-stars, so if I used Mandarin at the end, at least they would know that it’s their turn to speak.

“For now, I don’t think I can do the entire speech in Mandarin yet, but I am working towards that goal. I hope to be able to do it one day.”

If that sounds like she plans on staying put in China instead of Hong Kong in the near future, she chooses to remain vague.

Probe her about her future plans and she says that she only wants to get a good rest.

It has been a hectic year for the bachelorette, who has had to film multiple projects simultaneously and back to back, shuttling between several locations, including China and Malaysia.

“I’m very happy with where I am, but I just want to be able to sleep for 12 straight hours.

“Or if I can have a proper week off, that would be nice, because I can go home and feel like I still have a family and a home,” she says with a chuckle.

Fans buy air tickets to get on the same flight as her

QIN LAN, 37 (above right)

Plays: Empress Fucha (above left) Fans of Chinese actress Qin Lan follow her so closely that they even buy airplane tickets just so that they can board the same flight as her.

This is only one of the many seemingly extreme things that her fans have been doing since the actress became an overnight sensation for playing the kind-hearted and gentle Empress Fucha in Story Of Yanxi Palace.

If this kind of fandom borders on stalker behaviour, it does not seem to bother her in the slightest.

"I would never find my fans annoying because this is their way of showing that they like me.

"I only hope they do not spend too much money for me and that whatever they do will not interfere with their studies or their work," she says in Mandarin.

In person, the actress sounds just as soft-spoken and genteel as the woman she plays, one of the rare characters in the show who is truly gracious and good-natured. Most of the other characters, especially the women, are scheming and selfish.

"I'm similar to the empress in that we both stand up for justice. I'm the type of person who, if I see something unfair going on, would try to fend for the ones being bullied. I also tend to be very forgiving, like her.

"But I'm a lot more mischievous and humorous than the empress, I think," she says with a grin.

Now that Yanxi Palace is over, she has several television dramas lined up, including contemporary music drama The Brightest Star In The Sky and period drama The Eight.

But fans are eager to know if she will have a cameo in the latest reboot of palace drama My Fair Princess, which is set to air next year.

Qin had previously acted in My Fair Princess III (2003), the third part of the mega-hit series about a young princess during the Qing Dynasty. The then-unknown had been cast in the show after being handpicked by the writer of the series, famed Taiwanese novelist Chiung Yao.

The beloved writer will also act as consultant for the upcoming reboot.

Referring to the writer, Qin says with a laugh: "She hasn't asked me to appear in the reboot - maybe it is because I am too old.

"But if she would like me to appear in a cameo role, then of course I would love to. She was the one who helped me get that first step in show business, so I am very, very grateful to her."

Heart-throb wants to improve acting skills

XU KAI, 23 (above right)

Plays: Fucha Fuheng (above left), the younger brother of Empress Fucha

The hunky Xu Kai may be the biggest heart-throb of The Story Of Yanxi Palace, but the actor does not wish to be known only for his looks.

"I really hope that when people talk about me, they do not just say, 'Oh, he's so handsome, he's so cute, he's a xiao xian rou'," he says, using the Mandarin slang term referring to young, hunky men. When translated literally, the term means "little fresh meat".

"If there are some actors who want to go down that path where they focus on their looks, I think there's nothing wrong with that. But for me, I really hope that people will want to talk about my acting abilities instead," says Xu, who is single.

Not that he thinks that he is a fantastic actor.

He admits that there were many instances in Yanxi Palace when he could have performed better, he says.

"But I will learn from my past experience and work to improve my acting skills.

"Audiences really enjoyed Yanxi, so no matter what I do next, I will have to work harder than ever and put in 200 per cent. I wouldn't want to disappoint anybody," he says.

He has a number of dramas lined up, including historical drama Zhao Ge, where he reunites with Yanxi lead Wu, as well as military drama Arsenal Military Academy and wuxia drama Once Upon A Time There Was A Spirit Sword Mountain.

But acting is not the only thing Xu hopes to improve on - he is also learning how to better deal with his overnight fame.

When he landed at Hong Kong International Airport last week, he was immediately called out by the local media for being "rude" because he did not appear to respond warmly to the thousands of fans and reporters waiting for him in the arrival hall.

According to reports, he looked grumpy and irritated, although a video clip shows that he did turn and smile at some fans when he heard his name being called out.

He says, sounding calm: "I have been so busy lately, flying around everywhere. Whenever I board the plane, I never even have time to eat anything because I'm just trying to catch some sleep.

"This time was the same - I felt like I had only just dozed off when the plane landed. By the time I got off the plane, I was still half-dazed and didn't know how to react to the people waiting for me in the airport. I sincerely apologise for causing any misunderstanding."

Ask him if he finds the sudden fame a burden and he muses: "Some people will see all this as a burden - the lack of sleep, the hectic schedules.

"I see it as a learning opportunity. There are people who wish for something like this and may never get it, so I must cherish every moment I get. I will strive to do better."

Lead actress still adjusting to sudden fame

WU JINGYAN, 28 (above right)

Plays: Wei Yingluo (above left), a palace maid and later empress

Chinese actress Wu Jingyan has been in show business for eight years, but it was not until Yanxi Palace that she finally got a lead part and became a household name.

"These past eight years have been a period of great uncertainty for me. I have been trying to gain experience and finding my footing in this business.

"At times, I wasn't even sure if I really should have stuck it out and continued in this industry. I am a very passive person and I never felt confident about whether I was good enough," she says in Mandarin.

What kept her going all this while were the people that she got to work with along the way, she says, without giving any names.

"If you work with the right people, you find joy in what you do and you become attracted to this kind of collaboration.

"I think these people were the ones who helped make it clearer for me that I could keep doing this," says Wu, who has had supporting roles in television period dramas such as Untouchable Lovers (2018) and Singing All Along (2016).

Now that she has become a bona fide A-lister, she confesses that she still needs some time to adjust to the sudden fame.

"I am still in the progress of getting used to all of this. Suddenly, there are so many people who are my fans and who are caring about me.

"I have never experienced anything like this before, so I am working on adapting to this new kind of attention, bit by bit."

Although she believes she is nowhere near as aggressive as her character in the show - Wei Yingluo fought her way to gain the emperor's favour - the actress says that she is just as good at withstanding challenges.

She says: "When we were filming Yanxi, it was extremely hot on set, so much so that I thought I would get sick or a heat stroke.

"But I filmed for 121 days from morning till night in that heat, with no rest days. I think I managed to overcome it only because of my physical and mental strength."