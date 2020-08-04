Best sellers

FICTION

1. (1) Sex And Vanity by Kevin Kwan

2. (2) Last Tang Standing by Lauren Ho

3. (4) The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa

4. (3) Normal People by Sally Rooney

5. (7) If I Had Your Face by Frances Cha

6. (-) The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse by Charlie Mackesy

7. (-) Girl, Woman, Other by Bernardine Evaristo

8. (8) Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan

9. (-) Rich People Problems by Kevin Kwan

10. (9) China Rich Girlfriend by Kevin Kwan

NON-FICTION

1. (2) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim

1. (-) Too Much And Never Enough by Mary L. Trump

2. (3) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim

3. (1) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson

4. (-) Has China Won? by Kishore Mahbubani

5. (7) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

6. (5) Talking To Strangers by Malcolm Gladwell

7. (9) When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi

8. (4) This Is What Inequality Looks Like by Teo You Yenn

9. (6) The Room Where It Happened by John Bolton

10. (-) The Ride Of A Lifetime by Robert Iger

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) National Geographic Kids Almanac 2021 by National Geographic

2. (2) Dog Man #8: Fetch-22 by Dav Pilkey

3. (3) The World's Worst Parents by David Walliams

4. (4) Slime by David Walliams

5. (5) Dog Man #7: For Whom The Ball Rolls by Dav Pilkey

6. (6) Thea Stilton And The Treasure Seekers #2: The Compass Of The Stars by Thea Stilton

7. (-) Geronimo Stilton #75: The Sticky Situation by Geronimo Stilton

8. (-) Camp Jupiter Classified: A Probatio's Journal by Rick Riordan

9. (-) The Odd 1s Out: The First Sequel by James Rallison

10. (-) The Last Hours #1: Chain Of Gold by Cassandra Clare

• This is The Straits Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Times, Books Kinokuniya and Popular bookstores.