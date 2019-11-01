Beauty heroes

1 CHANTECAILLE LIP VEIL IN TAMBOTI, $80

If there is one lip product worth investing in this season, it is this lipstick from French luxury skincare label Chantecaille. The latest addition to the brand's iconic Lip Veil collection, which donates part of its proceeds to conservation non-profit Space for Giants, is a beautiful warm nude that has become an in-flight staple for me when travelling.

The emollient formula enriched with organic Baobab oil nourishes my dry lips in the stale plane air, but still gives a natural hint of colour so I don't look like a zombie stepping off the aircraft. It fades beautifully too - better than some lip balms that can leave a ring of dried product around your lips.

Available at Chantecaille's Takashimaya counter

2 HOURGLASS SCATTERED LIGHT GLITTER EYESHADOW, $49

This single eyeshadow has been a lifesaver on days when I have just 20 minutes to get out the door. The pigmentation on it is unparalleled, compared with other single cream-to-powder eyeshadows on the market - a light swipe with your finger can coat the entire eyelid.

I particularly like the shade named Ray - a coppery rose-gold that blends smoothly and evenly for a subtle smoky-eye effect. No more fiddling with multiple eyeshadow brushes for me.

Available at Sephora and Tangs

3 AESOP SEEKING SILENCE FACIAL HYDRATOR, $80

Australian skincare brand Aesop's newest moisturiser is a gem in this unpredictable weather. The lightweight facial hydrator - the brand's first formulated for sensitive skin - has a gel consistency that is cold to the touch and hence soothing on the skin. It lives up to its name - by calming me instantly, especially during a week of angry, irritated skin.

Ingredients like squalane and narcissus bulb extract, an extract from daffodil bulbs, deeply nourish the skin from within - better than some of my heavier creams. While I used to steer clear of applying moisturiser in the morning for fear of greasiness, this one works well to hydrate my skin comfortably.

Bonus points for the pleasant lavender scent that isn't cloying on the face.

Available at all Aesop stores

4 KYLAZ SPOT OFF TREATMENT, $18

In the throes of a hormonal breakout, I plowed through a good many skincare products claiming to be able to treat ravaged skin. Imagine my surprise when the most effective turned out to be a wallet-friendly one from newcomer brand Kylaz.

The skincare line launched in September is a subsidiary of home-grown aesthetics brand IDS (Innovative Dermatological Solutions) Aesthetics, founded by Singaporean aesthetics doyen Tan Siak Khim. The Spot Off Treatment - one in a simple three-step product line - targets active acne with eight active ingredients that include salicylic acid.

At night, I apply a tiny white dot on spots where I can feel blemishes threatening to surface. By next morning, the angry throbbing and redness have subsided.

Available online at jyx.shop/kylaz

5 FENTY BEAUTY PRECISION MAKE-UP SPONGE, $26

Since I started using the Beautyblender sponge, it has been hard to abandon my loyalties, but I have found a strong contender in Fenty Beauty's make-up sponge.

It was launched in 2017 with the global debut of the brand, founded by pop star Rihanna.

The three-sided sponge is even softer than the pink Beautyblender, which I find can become dense and stiff with use.

The rounded ends are perfect for blending out foundation or concealer seamlessly into the skin, and the flat surface for baking the under-eyes with powder. It does not soak up as much product as some other sponges and has just the right amount of bounce.

Best of all - no matter how many times I use it, the neutral-coloured sponge always washes out perfectly clean and unstained.

Available at Sephora