Six reads for May

1. NON-FICTION

TUBERCULOSIS: THE SINGAPORE EXPERIENCE, 1867-2018

By Hsu Li Yang and Loh Kah Seng

Routledge/E-book/$42/170 pages/ Available at www.routledge.com

Covid-19 may be the virus on everyone's mind these days, but last century, another infectious disease spread for years in Singapore, rampant among low-wage migrant workers living in overcrowded, unsanitary conditions.

This was tuberculosis, which, thanks to thorough medical and community reform efforts, was brought under control in the decades after World War II, though it remains present today and is still stigmatised.

The book examines the history of tuberculosis in Singapore from the late 19th century to the present, from its proliferation among coolies in cramped shophouses, to the rise of Tan Tock Seng Hospital as a sanatorium for the sick poor, to the pivotal clinical trials and policies that helped finally to suppress the disease.

It is by historian Loh Kah Seng and Associate Professor Hsu Li Yang, who leads the infectious diseases programme at the National University of Singapore's Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health.

Prof Hsu, 47, and Dr Loh, 48, share a fascination towards the history of infectious diseases, in particular tuberculosis which was ignored by the colonial authorities for a long time.

Dr Loh says that though experts warned of the disease among Chinese coolies as early as 1905, nothing was done to formulate a tuberculosis policy until 1947, when the colonial government wanted to relegate it to secondary importance as a chronic disease.

"It took 15 to 20 more years to remove the urban kampungs, and then an additional decade to move families out of the shophouses to new towns," he says.

"I hope we won't have to repeat this long history to attack the socio-economic roots of the spread of infectious diseases like Covid-19."



Historian Loh Kah Seng (left) and Associate Professor Hsu Li Yang (right) examine the history

of tuberculosis in Singapore.



Prof Hsu says there is little similarity between the coronavirus and tuberculosis, though comparing them may improve the management and control of both diseases.

"How we have viewed Covid-19 - with a degree of initial distrust and paranoia towards the Chinese, followed by the Caucasians and migrant workers in rapid order - is in some ways an accelerated process comparable to how tuberculosis was viewed as a 'Chinese disease' in the past or recent speculation as to whether Malays were more predisposed to severe tuberculosis relative to other ethnic groups in Singapore," he says.

"In some ways, both are reflective of how humans think and react, which has changed little over recent centuries."

The book argues that ideas of racial immunity served to absolve the colonial government and doctors of their failure - or unwillingness - to provide adequate services. Asians were considered "races who were biologically inferior to Europeans, and who were doubly ignorant about their own bodies and health".

Tuberculosis control would go on to underpin post-war nation-building policies of public housing and health, as immigrant coolies transitioned into productive citizens.

Says Dr Loh: "Covid-19 is difficult in its own ways too, but (the case of) tuberculosis offers some hope that it can be brought under control."



Illustrations of badak berendam (above centre) and apam seri ayu (above right) by Jafri Janif, from the book Kuih: From Apam To Wajik by Hidayah Amin. PHOTO: HELANG BOOKS



2. NON-FICTION

KUIH: FROM APAM TO WAJIK

By Hidayah Amin, illustrated by Jafri Janif

Helang Books/Paperback/ 304 pages/$29.96/ Available at bit.ly/Kuih_Amin

This delightful pictorial guide illustrates 120 types of Malay kuih, from the conical abuk-abuk sagu to the diamond-shaped wajik. All are beautifully depicted by artist Jafri Janif.

There are stories behind kuih such as badak berendam, round glutinous balls served in coconut milk. Badak means "hippopotamus", while berendam means "soaking", as the kuih resembles a hippopotamus bathing in the river.

As chef and culinary consultant Aziza Ali says in the foreword, these stories provide an "almost anthropological summary of Malay kuih heritage".

3. NON-FICTION

FALL IN!

By Matthew Chew and Nicholas U Jin

Epigram Books/Paperback/ 144 pages/ $20.22/ Available at bit.ly/Fallin_Chew

An unofficial guide to helping the young men of Singapore survive basic military training, from what kind of menu to expect at the cookhouse to the importance of packing a fabric freshener. The authors also reminisce about their own time in national service and the bonds they formed there.

4. CHILDREN'S

SENGKANG SNOOPERS #2: THE SECRET OF THE TIGER'S DEN

By Peter Tan

Epigram Books/Paperback/ 304 pages/$11.66/ Available at bit.ly/SKSnoopers2_Tan

Tan - who when not writing children's books, is better known as playwright Tan Tarn How - returns with the second book in his series about a band of young sleuths. This time, they head to Sentosa after stumbling upon a scrap from a diary entry that hints at old treasure buried within a secret cave in Fort Siloso.

5. CHILDREN'S

THE SECRET OF THE CHATTER BLOCKS

By Don Bosco

Super Cool Books/Paperback/62 pages/$12.31/ Available at www.supercoolbooks.com

In this interactive gamebook designed for eight-to 10-year-olds, Kei and Will, students at the School of Amusement Arts in New Toy-ko City, help their professor investigate the theft of a rare set of Chatter Blocks, which talk when you roll them like dice. There are several endings, depending on the reader's choices.

6. CHILDREN'S

THE WOMPS: PINTO'S PINKY PROMISES

By Samantha Han, illustrated by John Lim

Epigram Books/Paperback/ 32 pages/$15.94/ Available at bit.ly/WompsPPP_Han

The first in this picture book series about colourful, furry characters such as Pinto, who goes around making pinky promises with his friends, but may not be able to fulfil them all.