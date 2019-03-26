Singapore Shelf

FICTION

DIARY OF ONE WHO DISAPPEARED

By Jason Erik Lundberg

Epigram Books/Paperback/ 192 pages/$18.90 before GST/ Major bookstores and epigrambooks.sg

In 2040, a dystopian world in which those with superhuman abilities, or "swees", are kept in oppression, North American Union envoy Lucas Lehrer is sent on a diplomatic trip to the South-east Asian nation of Tinhau, where the swee population is allowed to live freely. There, he ends up a fugitive and befriends a young woman who may not be of this world.

NON-FICTION

HEADWINDS AND HAZARDS

By Vikram Khanna

Straits Times Press/Paperback/ 344 pages/$32.10/Major bookstores

The Straits Times associate editor, who is a former International Monetary Fund economist, explores economic affairs in the age of populism in this collection of essays. Its subjects range from bitcoin and blockchain, to the trade war between China and the United States, to how economists try to predict football results.

POETRY

ROADKILL FOR BEGINNERS

By Stephanie Chan

Math Paper Press/Paperback/ 101 pages/$16 before GST/ BooksActually

Chan, a poetry slam veteran who will be familiar to many in Singapore's spoken word scene by her moniker Stephanie Dogfoot, puts out her first poetry collection in print. Apocalyptic hawker centres, magical night bus rides and hungry turkey vultures feature.

COMICS

NUSA FIVE VOL. 1

By Sweta Kartika

Shogakukan Asia/Paperback/ 248 pages/$12.90/Major bookstores

Published by the Singapore branch of Shogakukan Asia, this comic series by Indonesian artist Kartika is about five young people with special powers who must band together to save the world from an army of darkness that is collecting pure souls to resurrect Kelana, an evil entity with the power to destroy mankind.