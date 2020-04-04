Andrew Lloyd Webber musicals to be aired for free

LONDON • Fans of musical theatre forced by the coronavirus pandemic to stay at home will be able to watch some of English composer Andrew Lloyd Webber's most popular shows for free on YouTube every week.

The series, titled The Shows Must Go On!, kicked off yesterday with a 2000 filmed version of Lloyd Webber's Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, starring Donny Osmond, Joan Collins and Richard Attenborough.

It will be available for 48 hours from 2am Singapore time.

The next show, on Good Friday next Friday, is a 2012 recording of the rock classic Jesus Christ Superstar, starring Ben Forster, Tim Minchin and Melanie C of Spice Girls' fame.

Other shows released each week will be announced in due course.

Although the shows will be free to watch, people will be encouraged to make a donation to various charities that will be listed on each video.

Clips of performances and behind-the-scenes footage will also be uploaded regularly onto the channel at str.sg/JYaz.

