New murals to spruce up Ang Mo Kio Town Centre

SINGAPORE - Residents walking past the McDonald's outlet at Ang Mo Kio Town Centre in the last month may have noticed a large painting on the ground of koi fish swimming in a pond, surrounded by lily pads.

Not only can residents take photos of the artwork, they can also position themselves in the centre to be "engulfed" by swirls of painted water.

The 3D painting is part of a collection of 10 murals commissioned by the Ang Mo Kio Constituency Merchants Association to rejuvenate the area. The murals will officially be launched this Saturday (April 6).

Mr Lim Kien Huat, the association's president, says: "We want more people to come and take photos with the murals. The town centre is already 43 years old and if we don't beautify the place, we won't be able to attract more visitors."

Work on the first mural - a heritage-themed piece - started last December. Currently, six murals have been completed and four are still in progress.

Gallery ownerand artist Barry Yeow paired up with award-winning artist Abu Jalal Sarimon to design and paint the murals, with creative input by art therapist Jennifer Lim.

Students from Nanyang Polytechnic and mural artists from countries such as Bangladesh were also roped in to help complete some of the paintings.

Being a part of the project was significant for Mr Yeow, 52, a former resident of Ang Mo Kio.

"I was very delighted and privileged when I was called to join this project because it's part of my hometown, where I grew up as a child," he says.

Two artworks by actor Edmund Chen, 58, will also be on display.

One is a replica of Chen's 2013 drawing of pond life, while the other traces Singapore's history and includes drawings of icons such as the Merlion and Marina Bay Sands.

Says Chen: "This is part of our story and I hope that we can not only pass it on to the next generation… but that tourists who visit Ang Mo Kio Town Centre can also learn more about Singapore's history and culture through these artworks."

Here are eight artworks you can snap photos with on your next visit to Ang Mo Kio Town Centre.

1. Kampong



A wall mural of a kampong at Ang Mo Kio Town Centre. ST PHOTO: JASMINE CHOONG



Located at Block 713, this mural celebrates the heritage of Ang Mo Kio.

The artwork features characters from the past such as street hawkers selling satay and ice balls, a policeman dressed in khaki shorts, and a samsui woman.

2. Koi Pond



A 3D painting of a koi pond (seen on the ground and stairs) formed from a painting of a waterfall at the entrance of Ang Mo Kio Town Centre. ST PHOTO: JASMINE CHOONG



This 3D painting at the entrance of the town centre is hard to miss. Measuring 17m by 5.5m, residents can step onto the painting and take a photo of themselves immersed in the tranquil scene.

Koi fish are often associated with good luck and the mural is dedicated to the merchants of the town centre.

3. Underwater World- Octopus



A partial view of 3D painting "Under Water World - Octopus" in Central Plaza of Ang Mo Kio Town Centre. ST PHOTO: JASMINE CHOONG



This 3D painting can be found at the Central Plaza.

Featuring a prominent octopus, the tentacled sea creature serves as a metaphor for businesses and residents to work together and multi-task to encourage more visitors to patronise the town centre.

4. Samsui Women



A three-sided wall mural painting of samsui women at Ang Mo Kio Town Centre. ST PHOTO: JASMINE CHOONG



This three-sided mural at Block 720 depicts samsui women toiling away and also tending to a child. The painting celebrates the role these women played in building the nation.

5. Vanda Miss Joaquim





The mural features Singapore's national flower, accompanied by flying butterflies and dragonflies. ST PHOTO: JASMINE CHOONG





Painted on one side of Block 704, this towering mural features Singapore's national flower, accompanied by flying butterflies and dragonflies.

The artwork highlights Singapore's status as a garden city.

6. Merlion



A three-sided wall mural painting of the merlion at Ang Mo Kio Town Centre. ST PHOTO: JASMINE CHOONG



This painting of Singapore's iconic mascot at Block 705 pays tribute to the country's humble beginnings as a fishing village, back when it was called Temasek.

7. Live in the Moment to Cherish the Present by Edmund Chen

Located near the Ang Mo Kio Central Stage, this artwork features pond life and is intended to inspire people to live happily. The work, which is about the length of about six professional football pitches, broke records in 2013 for being the longest drawing by an individual.

8. Building of a Nation by Edmund Chen

This black-and-white piece pays homage to milestones in Singapore's history and includes artistic renditions of Singapore icons such as Gardens by the Bay and Marina Bay Sands. The artwork is at Block 712.