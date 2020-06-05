Actor Henry Golding slams former Miss Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR • Crazy Rich Asians star Henry Golding called out former Miss Universe Malaysia 2017, Samantha Katie James, for her insensitive comments about the protests happening in the United States, sparked by the death of black civilian George Floyd.

Mr Floyd died after police officer Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis knelt on his neck on May 25 for over eight minutes, suffocating him.

On Monday, James posted several Instagram stories in which she said people of colour "chose to be born as a coloured person in America for a reason".

The 25-year-old then claimed that it was for them to "learn a certain lesson".

Golding, who is Malaysia-born and was brought up in the United Kingdom, said he was infuriated by James' remarks.

"You have zero idea what black people have to go through on a day-to-day basis. For you to be talking such racist nonsense on a platform like yours needs to be called out," the star, 33, said in his Instagram stories on Tuesday.

He added: "The majority of us will never truly be able to understand what the black community goes through every single day, but one thing for sure you can do is to lend a voice.

"To teach people and educate them on opening their eyes to what's under the veil. It is hundreds of years of oppression and injustices kept in place by money and power from people such as yourself. Ignorant, selfish people."