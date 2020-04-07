5 Things to do today

1. WATCH: Northern Lights

Chasing the elusive Northern Lights can take hours of waiting in the cold.

A more comfortable alternative is to watch them via a livestream from the Churchill Northern Studies Center in Churchill, a remote town in eastern Canada that is also known as the polar bear capital of the world.

Bored while waiting?

Chat with a community of virtual Northern Lights chasers who share weather updates and screenshots of the aurora borealis when they manage to spot them. It is the next best thing to making new friends while standing outside in the snow.

Info: Go to str.sg/JYtF

2. EAT: Hot cross buns for Easter

Get your fix of hot cross buns - the treat synonymous with Easter weekend.

Pastry shop Dolcetto by Basilico at the Regent Singapore remains open for takeaways.

Its seasonal hot cross buns ($7 each) are made with a mix of toasted cinnamon and Christmas-y stollen baking spices, then studded with a generous combination of dried fruit like sultanas, apricots and cherries. Warm them up and serve with a pat of butter for a tea-time snack.

The buns are available for up to a week after Easter Sunday.

Info: Go to www.regenthotels.com/regent-singapore

3. EXERCISE: Start a 30-day yoga challenge

There is no better time to form a fitness habit than in the month ahead. And while free workout videos are plentiful, paying for classes means you are far more likely to commit to them.

Kick off a 30-day yoga challenge that launches today, led by fitness influencer Roxanne Gan (right), who helms yoga studio Zoi Yoga in Joo Chiat.

A weekly subscription costs $9.90 for unlimited virtual yoga classes and includes a variety of class types including stretch, core or high-intensity interval training.

Info: Go to www.zoiyoga.com

WRITE IN

We hope you enjoyed our suggestions on what to do while cooped up at home. Do send in your own ideas and videos to stlife@sph.com.sg

4. EXPLORE: Art collections from around the world

On this day 31 years ago, in 1989, the Empress Place Museum reopened after a renovation, showcasing rare Qing relics being exhibited out of China for the first time.

The building is now occupied by the Asian Civilisations Museum (above) and you can explore it via the Virtual Collection of Asian Masterpieces, which houses more than 2,700 prized artefacts from 140 museums in 20 countries.

Other Singapore museums on the list include the National Archives of Singapore (below) and Singapore Art Museum.

Info: Go to str.sg/Jf6t

5. DO: Make your home a smart one

With more time at home during this period, why not spend it on improving and smartening up your abode? Check out these five easy to set up smart home devices, ranging from smart lights to plugs to sensors that measure temperature and humidity.

They are all compatible with Google Assistant, the tech giant's artificial intelligence-powered virtual assistant that you can use on your mobile phone. Order them from e-commerce sites such as Lazada or Qoo10.

Info: Go to str.sg/JYtt

Compiled by Clara Lock and Anjali Raguraman