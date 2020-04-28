5 Things to do today

1 WATCH: E-sports and online gaming streams

Regular sporting events have been put on hiatus and beaten a hasty retreat to the virtual realm.

Watch livestreams of e-sports such as Fifa online or catch Formula 1 drivers racing pro-gamers on virtual tracks and see who comes out on top.

This may also be the time to finally find out why there is so much fuss over popular gaming streamers such as Tyler "Ninja" Blevins, who made about US$10 million (S$14.2 million) in 2018 by making videos of himself playing games and entertaining people from home.

INFO: mixer.com/ninja

2 LISTEN:Everyday sounds of house cleaning

Soothe your frazzled nerves and embrace being at home during the circuit breaker with this series of autonomous sensory meridian response (ASMR) videos by The Straits Times.

Across the island, ST video journalists document the mesmerising everyday soundscapes of their own homes.

This video explores the sounds of cleaning in a Punggol apartment: mopping the floor, doing the laundry and more. ASMR videos relax the viewer by producing a pleasant tingling sensation.

INFO: youtu.be/6SxE8I4Kkoo

3 MAKE:Origami, the ancient art of paper folding

The art of origami, which has been around since the Edo period in Japan, is a fun way to bond with the family.

All you need is some paper and the detailed instructions available on free online platforms such as instructables.com, where users upload their models and how-to guides. You will be folding your own paper cranes, boats or lucky stars in no time.

INFO: instructables.com/howto/origami

4 LEARN:To play the piano from an app

Dust off the keys of the family piano and revisit your childhood music lessons during the circuit breaker period, with the help of online piano apps available on Android and iOS. Apps to download include Piano Academy - Learn Piano and flowkey: Learn piano (above).

INFO: Free with in-app purchases on Apple's App Store and Google Play

5 EXERCISE: Work out for charity

The #HopeAtHome initiative by Innervate Fitness and Touch Community Services is a physical fund-raising activity targeting Singapore's fitness enthusiasts.

The initiative aims to raise funds to provide financial assistance to families affected by the pandemic.

The simple at-home workout consists of two movements: burpees and air squats. Donations will be channelled to the Touch Emergency Relief Fund, which was set up to support beneficiaries' daily needs during the pandemic.

INFO: touch.org.sg/get-involved/fundraising-campaigns/details/hopeathome

• Compiled by Malavika Menon with input from Lester Wong and Yeung E-Von

Write in

We would also like to hear from you, our readers, on how you are coping and keeping busy while at home. Please send us videos, pictures, stories, poems or other contributions at stlife@sph.com.sg or on ST's Facebook and Instagram accounts. We will curate and showcase some of these, including at str.sg/stayhomeST