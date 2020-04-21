5 Things to do today

1 WATCH: African penguins explore Singapore Zoo

The Singapore Zoo is closed to visitors as a result of the circuit breaker measures. Some of its residents, however, have taken the closure in their stride by embracing new opportunities to explore their home.

In a video posted by the Wildlife Reserves Singapore, African penguins are seen poking around areas such as the children's playground and checking out the zoo's sea lion statues. Info: bit.ly/2VfWpld

2 WATCH: Hospital Playlist

The coronavirus pandemic has triggered an outpouring of support for healthcare workers. Get a glimpse of their lives in K-drama Hospital Playlist (2020), which is on streaming service Netflix.

It tells deeply humane stories about five friends who meet in medical school and later work at the same hospital. They also play in a band together, performing renditions of classic songs such as a rock version of Pachelbel's Canon In D.

Hospital Playlist is helmed by director Shin Won-ho and writer Lee Woo-jung, the crack team behind the nostalgia-filled hits Reply 1997 (2012), Reply 1994 (2013) and Reply 1988 (2015). Info: bit.ly/3ev0b1X

3 READ: A children's book on the pandemic

Help kids make sense of the pandemic with this free e-book by German illustrator Axel Scheffler, who also illustrated award-winning children's book The Gruffalo.

Coronavirus: A Book For Children was created in consultation with Professor Graham Medley, an infectious disease expert from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

It helps to answer questions such as how the coronavirus is spread, what happens if one catches the virus and why some places people normally frequent are now closed. Info: bit.ly/2VTs0sj

4 ENJOY: The best made-in-Singapore goals

Relive some of the best goals scored by Singapore footballers.

These include the goal Fandi Ahmad scored against Inter Milan in 1983 while playing for Dutch football club FC Groningen, a milestone as Fandi was the first Singaporean footballer to play and succeed at such a high level in Europe.

Other goals include V. Sundram Moorthy's famous bicycle-kick against Brunei in 1993 in a Malaysian Division II league match, as well as Fabian Kwok's incredible half-field volley in an S-League match between Albirex Niigata and Geylang International in 2014. Info: str.sg/JgiB

5 LEARN: Courses on art and photography by Moma

Find out what goes into the making of a photograph and how you can better appreciate contemporary art through free online courses offered by New York City's heralded Museum of Modern Art (Moma).

Participants in Moma's contemporary art course can learn about the topic through more than 70 artworks created since 1980, with a focus on art in the past decade. It takes about 12 hours to complete.

In Moma's Seeing Through Photographs course, participants will spend about 16 hours examining photographs from its collection and learning about the myriad uses of photography. It is led by Moma's photography curator Sarah Meister.

Both courses are held on online course platform Coursera. Other courses offered by Moma include fashion as design and post-war abstract painting. Info: coursera.org/moma

Compiled by Prisca Ang with input from Sazali Abdul Aziz