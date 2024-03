SINGAPORE – Since hitting her 50s, Ms Hazel Sam has tried improvisational theatre, graduated with a Master of Science in wealth management and formed a community for people aged 50 and up that now has 400 members.

The 53-year-old financial planner created the Project 50 group on the Meetup app in 2021. She had been moved to action after reading The 100-Year Life: Living And Working In An Age Of Longevity, authored by London Business School dons Lynda Gratton and Andrew Scott.